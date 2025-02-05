WWE’s Royal Rumble 2025 Draws 2.1M Views On Netflix

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE was the first major WWE event to air on Netflix for international audiences, while Peacock remained the exclusive U.S. streaming provider.

For the week of January 27, 2025, Netflix reported that the Royal Rumble ranked as the tenth most-watched program globally on its platform. The event garnered 2.1 million views and accumulated 9.6 million hours of watch time in international markets where Netflix now holds WWE’s broadcasting rights.

WWE also issued a statement earlier this week, highlighting the event’s record-breaking numbers:

“Royal Rumble 2025 set the event’s all-time viewership record, up nearly 14 percent domestically, distributed on Peacock, from last year’s record-setting audience. International viewing numbers are up even higher year-over-year with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.”

With such a strong performance, WWE’s move to Netflix for international distribution appears to be a success, further expanding the company’s reach and visibility in the global market.