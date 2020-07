WWE is planning to film television programming Wednesday (7/15), Friday (7/17), Sunday (7/19), Monday (7/20), and Tuesday (7/21), according to Fightful Select.

This should cover two episodes each of NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, next week’s Monday Night RAW and the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is tentative and filming dates can easily change.