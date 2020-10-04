WWE’s The Bump Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Drew McIntyre WWE Special

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE posted the following trailer for the new WWE 24 documentary, Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One. The episode will debut tomorrow on the WWE Network:

– Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of WWE’s The Bump. The show’s hosts, including Kayla Braxton, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, and others took to Twitter to comment:

