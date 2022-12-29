WWE’s The Bump Lists Top 10 2022 Matches, Honorable Mentions

WWE’s The Bump has named the top ten matches of 2022.

Bobby Lashley vs. current champion Austin Theory for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff was the #10 match, while Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell was the #1 match.

Honorable mentions went to Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle, The New Day vs. The Usos for the Unisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on November 11 SmackDown, and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles on March 7 RAW, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in the Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.

The following are The Bump’s top ten matches of 2022, along with related tweets and clips featuring comments from various WWE stars:

10. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Title on the Survivor Series Kickoff

9. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38

8. The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series

7. The Street Profits vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Money In the Bank

6. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel

5. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel

4. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam

2. Sheamus vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at The Castle

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell

