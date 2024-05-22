WWE’s The Bump Set To Go On Hiatus

Fans can expect to see fewer episodes of WWE’s The Bump in the coming weeks.

The show premiered on the WWE Network on October 2, 2019, and is also available on WWE’s official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages every Wednesday. The show has had numerous high-profile guests, and the hosts conduct interviews, break news, and advance storylines.

WrestleVotes reported today that the show will be on hiatus for the next month as WWE prepares for the transition to the new WWE HQ, which will begin on July 3. Since the new headquarters opened last year, employees have been relocated to the new location, which also includes a new production area where WWE films its shows.

It is unclear if WWE will announce the hiatus during today’s show.