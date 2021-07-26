WWE’s The Bump To Feature Live Shopping Pilot

It was announced today that a live YouTube shopping pilot experience will be tested on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday morning.

WWE noted that fans can be among the first to shop live on YouTube this Wednesday. The Bump’s livestream will allow fans to browse products from your favorite WWE Superstars, on YouTube. The livestream begins on Wednesday morning at 10am ET.

This announcement from WWE coincides with YouTube pilot testing their new shopping feature that allows viewers to shop for products from livestream videos. YouTube announced last week that the new shopping feature will initially launch with just a handful of creators and brands, and is an expansion of the integrated shopping experience that began beta testing earlier this year.