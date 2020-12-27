WWE’s Top 25 Matches Of 2020 Revealed

WWE.com announced the company’s top 25 matches for 2020:

25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)

24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title (NXT TakeOver XXX)

23. Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray – NXT UK Women’s Title “I Quit” Match (NXT UK, Feb. 27)

22. Big E vs. Sheamus – Falls Count Anywhere Match (SmackDown, Oct. 9)

21. Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – NXT Fight Pit (WWE NXT, May 27)

20. Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (WWE Clash of Champions)

19. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 36)

18. NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match (NXT Super Tuesday)

17. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Money in the Bank)

16. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai – NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT Halloween Havoc)

15. Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches (WWE Money in the Bank)

14. Men’s Royal Rumble Match

13. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – TLC Match (WWE TLC)

12. Triple Threat NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT TakeOver: In Your House)

11. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole – Winner Take All Match (NXT Great American Bash)

10. NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly (NXT TakeOver 31)

9. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 36)

8. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT United Kingdom Championship (NXT UK, Oct. 29)

7. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Ambulance Match (WWE Clash of Champions)

6. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Match (SmackDown, June 12)

5. Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WWE Clash of Champions)

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Survivor Series)

3. Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever (WWE Backlash)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

1. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

