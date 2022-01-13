WWE’s Top Merchandise Sellers and Items For 2021 Revealed

The website us-bookies.com published a list of estimated WWE merchandise sales for 2021. The top ten acts along with estimated earnings are listed below:

Steve Austin $3,657,224

John Cena $2,649,836

Alexa Bliss $1,645,945

New World Order $1,292,561

Roman Reigns $1,164,253

The Rock $992,114

Jimmy Uso $885,930

Jey Uso $862,130

Ultimate Warrior $825,841

Eddie Guerrero $704,436

Here were the top ten items:

* Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title ($850 price with 1,600 estimated sales) $1,359,984

* Alexa Bliss “Lilly” Plush Doll ($30 price with 28,800 estimated sales) 863,712

* Stone Cold Smoking Skull Championship Replica Title Belt (5mm) ($300 price with 2,800 estimated sales) $839,972

* WWE Championship Spinner Replica Title Belt ($330 price with 2,200 estimated sales) $725,978

* The Rock “Brahma Bull” Replica Championship Title Belt ($350 price with 1,600 estimated sales) $559,984

* WWE Million Dollar Championship Replica Title ($350 price with 1,600 estimated sales) $559,984

* John Cena “Earn The Day” Authentic T-Shirt ($25,000 price with 25,000 estimated sales) $425,000

The Bloodline “We The Ones” Authentic T-Shirt ($27,100 price with 27,100 estimated sales) $406,500

* John Cena United States Spinner Championship Replica Title ($450 price with 900 estimated sales) $404,991

* John Cena “Signature Series” Spinner Championship Replica Title ($400 price with 1,000 estimated sales) $399,990

* Eddie Guerrero “Signature Series” Championship Replica Title ($350 price with 900 estimated sales) $314,991

Here is how the site compiled these figures:

Estimated Sales and Estimated Earnings is the number that we came up with based on the Official WWE Annual Report, and the number of reviews on the Official WWE Shop.

On the annual report, we can see that they had about 700k sales, and we managed to scrape about 7k reviews on the official shop, which is about 1% of 700k sales. So, we’ve multiplied our numbers by 100 to get a close estimate.

Figures are as of December 22, 2021