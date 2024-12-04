WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Creative Plans Move Forward Amid Doubts About The Rock

Much has been speculated about whether The Rock will attend WWE WrestleMania 41 after his return earlier this year. He initially planned to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, but things changed.

Rock made a heel turn and formed an alliance with The Bloodline. It paved the way for Rock and Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WrestleMania XL night one. Since then, Rhodes and Rock have teased a match at WrestleMania 41.

For months, it was assumed that WWE would still have Rhodes vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41, with the possibility of doing Rock vs. Reigns at a later date. Rock’s latest appearance was at Bad Blood in October.

It was previously rumored that Rock was not booked for WrestleMania 41 next April and had stated that he would be unable to compete. Rock later responded in an Instagram comment to his post, writing, “Don’t believe any of that bull****.”

WWE has reportedly decided to proceed with its creative plans as if The Rock will not appear at WrestleMania 41. The plans might change at any time, and WWE is quite interested in using him if he becomes available.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful responded with a post, stating that, ultimately, The Rock can do anything he wants.