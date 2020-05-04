WWEShop Selling New Face Masks

WWE is selling new masks to raise money for Americares during the coronavirus pandemic. The $12.99 masks are compatible with the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance for non-medical face coverings. WWE will be donating 100% of net proceeds to Americares, a global non-profit disaster relief and health organization.

WWE has masks for several Superstars and Hall of Famers, including Triple H, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Edge, Randy Savage, the nWo, Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, the RAW Women’s Title belt, the WWE Title belt, The Ultimate Warrior, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Bianca Belair, the WWE NXT logo, the UpUpDownDown logo, John Cena, Kane, Sasha Banks, and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. WWE Shop tweeted the following graphic for the masks and wrote, “Be A Superstar! #WWE is proud to offer face masks that are comfortable, breathable and compatible with the CDC’s guidance for non-medical face coverings. 100% of the net proceeds from your purchase goes to support @americares. Available now at #WWEShop!”