WWEShop Selling New “The Mom” Tshirt For Becky Lynch

The Man is now The Mom. Not even 24 hours after Becky Lynch announced her first pregnancy on WWE RAW, the company has already released a new t-shirt to mark the occasion. As seen in Becky’s tweet below, WWE Shop is now selling a “The Mom” authentic t-shirt. The one-sided $27.99 shirt is expected to be in-stock on Friday, June 5, but is available for pre-ordering now.

“Can’t even be mad at it cause I need formula money,” Becky tweeted on the shirt.

As noted, Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child together. The Man, who is due in December, appeared on RAW last night to make the announcement and relinquish the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka. There is no timeframe for her return but WWE wants her back, if she wants to come back. Stay tuned for more on Becky. You can see her tweet and new t-shirt below: