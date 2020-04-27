WWEShop Selling Plaque With Dirt Capsule To Commemorate Bone Yard Match

You can now own dirt from WWE’s first-ever Boneyard Match, which took place as the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One with The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles. WWE Shop is selling a Limited Edition 15″ x 17″ plaque to commemorate the bout, featuring a capsule of dirt from where they filmed the cinematic match at.

There are just 536 of the dirt capsules, and the individually-numbered plaques are likely moving fast. The $74.99 item can be pre-ordered now and will be in stock on Wednesday, May 13. Customers who qualify can pay for the item in 4 interest-free installments of $18.75 as the WWE Shop website has partnered with the Klarna service.

WWE is also selling 15″ x 17″ plaques for $64.99 and 10″ x 13″ plaques for $29.99 to commemorate the WrestleMania 36 wins by Taker, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, then-SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Otis, Aleister Black, Kevin Owens, and Elias.