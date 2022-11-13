wXw Germany Adds Indy Star Komander To It’s 2023 16 Carat Gold Tournament Field

The 2023 Westside Extreme Wrestling 16 Carat Gold Tournament, to take place in Germany, has a new entrant.

It was announced today that indy star Komander will be participating in the next wXw Germany 16 Carat Gold Tournament scheduled for March 2023.

wXw 16 Carat Gold Teilnehmer #4 Der Lucha Libra Shooting Star @KomandercrMX kommt zum 1. Mal nach Europa, um im #wXw16Carat, Europas größtem Indy-Wrestling Festival, zu starten!@Wrestling_Infos präsentiert

wXw 16 Carat Gold

10.-12. März, Oberhausen 🎟 https://t.co/1JWeLOnbFq pic.twitter.com/7XFqCKfU9k — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) November 13, 2022

Komander is the fourth entrant announced as he joins Masha Slamovich, Davey Richards, and Trey Miguel for this tournament.

The wXw Germany 16 Carat Gold Tournament is an annual event that began back in 2006. It is a 16 person single elimination tournament that is normally held over 3 days.

Jonathan Gresham was the 2022 winner of this prestigious tournament. Other past winners included – Tommy End (Malaki Black), Zack Sabre Jr, Shingo Takagi, WALTER, and Sami Callihan.