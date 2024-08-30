Wyatt Sicks Member Signs A New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

PWInsider.com reports that Nikki Cross has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE after both sides were in contract negotiation talks since the spring prior to the debut of The Wyatt Sicks.

Cross has not competed in a singles match since November of 2023, but she has been appearing on WWE programming on Monday Night RAW as part of the Wyatt Sicks faction.

It was also mentioned on the report that sources within WWE have had nothing but positive remarks and reviews on the former RAW Women’s Champion.