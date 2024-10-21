Wyatt Sicks Members Were Hand-Picked By Bray Wyatt Before He Passed Away

Bray Wyatt had a significant impact on the formation of The Wyatt Sicks.

Wyatt died of a heart attack in August 2023, shocking the wrestling world. Wyatt was paired with Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, when he returned to the company in 2022, before disappearing from television in 2023.

The Wyatt Sicks faction debuted on Raw in June, when the lights went out. The opening note of Bray Wyatt’s theme song played repeatedly before we noticed a door open and a light shining.

At the gorilla position, fans noticed several people lying down, some of whom appeared to be dead. Nikki Cross crawled out to a lantern at the top of the stage before we saw a gorilla beating Chad Gable and others, destroying the set. Erick Rowan, Dexter Luis, and Joe Gacy were all wearing masks.

Dallas told USA Today that Wyatt hand-picked the group’s talent because he had wanted to work with them before his death.

“The world gets the chance to see that even though he’s gone, his ideas and legacy are still going through. Everything that’s going on up to this date and then going forward, if it’s not Windham’s idea, it has a piece of Windham’s idea in it. He wanted to work with them. He hand-picked them for reasons almost unknown to me. Like he just saw something and felt something in them.”

“When we were talking and going through all these ideas, a lot of times, he would just say, ‘you just be ready, man, you be ready. Maybe it was a foresight that he was given, I don’t know. But it just solidifies this is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing for him, because I know this is what he wants. I feel the love from everybody watching this and that is a part of this, because it’s not just me, it’s everybody. Everybody’s in on this for Bray.”