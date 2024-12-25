Wyatt Sicks: Where Should The Fearsome WWE Group Go From Here?

Since June, the Wyatt Sicks have been a staple on Monday Night RAW. The group consists of Uncle Howdy as the group’s leader, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. Despite the group’s cult-like following, they have been seemingly lost on the Raw side of things.

Now, that’s to no fault of their own. After feuding with Chad Gable’s group, and now the Final Testament, there’s not much left for the Wyatt Sicks to do, particularly on RAW. As RAW moves to Netflix on January 6th, so do some main stars from SmackDown. This leaves a question, where should the Wyatt Sicks go from here?

Where should the Wyatt Sicks go from here?

First and foremost, it’s time for the Wyatt Sicks to end their rivalry with The Miz and The Final Testament. As much as I love Karrion Kross, this rivalry isn’t doing anybody involved in it any favors, and with the addition of The Bloodline to the Monday Night RAW roster, it may be time for a change of scenery for the Wyatt Sicks.

With the news of Friday Night SmackDown moving to three hours starting in 2025, the Wyatt Sicks could move to Friday night’s and be a staple of the new show. This would actually be a fitting move for them since it’s where Bray Wyatt’s last real run happened, leading up to his final match at the Royal Rumble with LA Knight.

The main issue with keeping a group like the Wyatt Sicks on RAW is simple, where do they fit in? With RAW bringing in The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and even The Rock, there will be so much happening on RAW that it will leave fans not caring as much about the Wyatt Sicks.

The moves have already been starting as well, with The Bloodline showing up on RAW last night, aligning with Drew McIntyre to take out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. As WrestleMania season comes around, the stories will only get bigger, pushing the Wyatt Sicks further down the card.

The main event of the first RAW on Netflix see’s Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns do battle in tribal combat, with the winner to be rightfully acknowledged as the “Tribal Chief.” RAW is shaping up to be massive as we enter 2025, and it looks like it could become crowded as is.

Whereas, on SmackDown, the Wyatt Sicks could potentially play a large role and be one of the show’s marquee segments week in and week out. There are some fresh rivalries which could very well take place on SmackDown featuring Howdy’s group. One of which could be a regrouped and reunited Legado Del Fantasma.

For the better part of the past six months, the Wyatt Sicks have been many fans favorite part of Monday nights. Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy has the ability to captivate audiences like only his brother, Bray Wyatt, knew how to. He and his group should be given the biggest stage for an opportunity to do just that.

It would be a shame for RAW to keep the Wyatt Sicks when SmackDown could very much use the star power, especially with whoever they may lose in the Transfer Window, as RAW moves to Netflix and becomes the “A-Show.” A move to the blue brand could be just what the doctor ordered to keep the Wyatt Sicks relevant, and loved by the fans.