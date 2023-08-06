Xavier Woods Addresses His Absence From WWE TV Following Kofi Kingston’s Injury

WWE star Kofi Kingston revealed in March 2023 that he would be having ankle surgery in Birmingham, AL.

During an appearance on The Bump, Kofi’s tag team partner Xavier Woods, who has not wrestled since the May 15th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, commented on his hiatus.

Woods said, “Honestly, it’s been a good little reset, you know? Next year will be 20 years in wrestling for me, so being able to take a couple of weeks and … mentally reset, and then kind of reset your body as well — it’s good for the mind.”

“It’s cool seeing so many people from NXT finally come up to [the main roster] — people that we’ve wanted to wrestle with for so long. It’s really cool because I know that once we are back — Kofi and myself — there [are] so many new chess pieces on the board to mess with. If I’m honest, there are a lot of things that are circulating in my mind, and I am beyond ready to get them out onscreen.”

You can check out the complete show below: