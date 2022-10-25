Xavier Woods Appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune This Sunday

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods announced on Twitter that his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode will air on ABC on Sunday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET. CWOF is also available on Hulu.

On Sunday’s episode, Woods will be joined by actress Kate Flannery and comedian Steve Agee.

Woods’ tweet features an UpUpDownDown video of The New Day member on the set of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Woods last appeared on WWE TV on October 7th, when he teamed with Braun Strowman for a six-man victory over Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Maximum Male Models in a dark match.

Woods’ related social media posts are listed below: