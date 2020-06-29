Xavier Woods Comments On Teaming With Kota Ibushi In 2010

Xavier Woods responded to a photo Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted on Twitter which featured Woods and Kota Ibushi preparing for a match in the ring. Woods gave a little background on the picture and said that he left in the middle of a WWE Tryout to have this match, then went straight back home.

The match in the picture is from NJPW in 2010 when Ibushi and Creed faced KUSHIDA and Gedo.

