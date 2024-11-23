Xavier Woods Credits New Day’s Brotherhood For Opening Doors Beyond Wrestling

WWE star Xavier Woods spoke with TVInsider.com on a number of topics, including his personal favorite non-wrestling appearances the New Day have done.

Woods said, Definitely Wheel of Fortune. That was a crazy huge one for me because it was something my parents watched, even Grandma. I just heard them talk about it and how excited they were about me doing it. That was top for me.”

On what The New Day have done as a group:

“Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ is the one I remember most fondly, but nothing could compare to when we all starred in the same movie together. We did this Netflix movie called Escape the Undertaker. It’s the three of us at his house trying to steal his urn essentially and we are now mad he is trying to catch us. Doing stuff like that has been awesome, especially it’s not something you think about when you’re a kid and want to be a WWE superstar. When you’re six, you just think about winning a title, the music, pyro, and travel everywhere. Then you get into it, and I realize I wanted the brotherhood. That brotherhood really led me to doing a lot of things I don’t know if I would had the chance to do otherwise.”