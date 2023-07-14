Xavier Woods Praised For “Creating Jobs” And Bringing The WWE Locker Room Together

Big E discussed Xavier Woods’ impact in WWE during an interview on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

He said, “I’m so proud of [Woods and] not just what he’s done in the ring. When he was on the floor, he brought so much to our act … because he was so wildly entertaining. It really helped us get off the ground.”

“Outside of the ring, this man has created jobs. He’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together. [It] got the boys and the girls paydays … I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry [because] much of it might be behind closed doors.”

It was recently reported that Tyler Breeze has been “under a deal with WWE specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown brand for quite some time.”

