Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down, WWE’s Arena Series Crew Left the Week Prior

Comcast confirmed on Sunday night that G4 would be shutting down a year after its debut.

“Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results.” said Comcast CEO Dave Scott.

The crew from “Arena,” a show produced as part of an agreement with the WWE, quit last week, according to ex-employees who spoke to the Washington Post.

“Arena” was announced in June, and G4 and WWE issued a press release promoting it at the time.

“Arena” was hosted by WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Gina Darling. Both, as seen below, reacted to the news of G4’s closure on social media.

On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter…. pic.twitter.com/sH8b8txgPi — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 16, 2022

That was cool. I have awesome friends cuz of G4TV. K gonna go die now. Love u bye — GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) October 17, 2022