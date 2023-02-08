Xavier Woods Receives Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award Nomination

WWE’s Xavier Woods has received a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nomination.

Woods is nominated for the Favorite Male Creator Award for his work on the UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube. He is nominated as Austin Creed, his real name.

Mr. Beast, Ryan’s World, Ninja, Unspeakable, and SeanDoesMagic are among the nominees for the Favorite Male Creator Award.

Fans can cast their votes for Woods at kidschoiceawards.com. The award winners will be announced on Nickelodeon on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET during the ceremony.