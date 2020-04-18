Xavier Woods Responds To Rumors Of Him Being The SmackDown “Hacker”

As seen during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, the “hacker” once again interrupted the program. In a video message, he said, “The truth will be heard.” The video also featured some clips of his close friends and tag-team partners.

When Xavier Woods was asked if it was him, he said,

“A few people keep asking if this is me. If it were me then I would have gone with blue and pink instead of blue and green, there would be a gm mode book someplace, and most importantly there would be a crown somewhere.”