Xavier Woods Returns To Action At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Xavier Woods made his in-ring return at a WWE SmackDown house show event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night.

This is where he teamed with Kofi Kingston in a losing effort against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Usos in a triple threat match with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line.

This marked his first match since January where The Usos defeated Woods and Kingston to retain the Tag Team titles in a street fight. He had been recovering from an injury to the plantaris muscle in his calf.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The New Day was reportedly going to face Sheamus, Holland, and Butch (Pete Dunne) in a match at Wrestlemania 38 prior to Big E breaking his neck.