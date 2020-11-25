Xavier Woods Signs With Gaming Network G4

Gaming network G4 announced that Xavier Woods has been signed as a host for G4TV when the network returns in 2021.
Woods commented on the signing:
“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike. As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I’m honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger.”
CAMPAIGN COMPLETE! #CREED4G4
Welcome @WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, @AustinCreedWins, Future King of the Ring AND absurdly long title collector to the G4 Family! pic.twitter.com/0PrjwTUpwV
— G4TV (@G4TV) November 25, 2020
This is just the beginning, @AustinCreedWins. pic.twitter.com/lQWhXRpzPC
— G4TV (@G4TV) November 25, 2020