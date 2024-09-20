Xavier Woods Teases “Some Old Friends” Heading To WWE Soon

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston seem to be on the brink of a split, unless they can find common ground and resolve their differences. This week on WWE Raw, Woods and Kingston participated in an interview following their unsuccessful bid for the Tag Team Titles. For months now, the anticipation surrounding the potential break-up of The New Day has been building.

Woods shared a mysterious tweet on X, suggesting that a figure from his past might be making a return to WWE. Woods shared, “The streets saying that I may see some old friends soon. Just so yall know, I’m not a kid anymore.”

Woods offered no additional details, yet the prevailing sentiment among fans on social media suggests he is referring to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known as The Motor City Machine Guns. MCMG has officially signed with WWE and could make their debut at any moment. In case you didn’t know, Woods was a competitor in TNA from 2007 to 2010. During TNA Sacrifice 2009, Lethal Consequences, featuring Woods and Jay Lethal, alongside Eric Young, triumphed over The Motor City Machine Guns and Sheik Abdul Bashir.