Xavier Woods To Host Nickelodeon Treasure Truck Special

Nickelodeon announced the following today-

NICKELODEON’S TREASURE TRUCK DELIVERS A GIFT-WINNING COMPETITION IN NEW HOLIDAY SPECIAL HOSTED BY WWE SUPERSTAR XAVIER WOODS, AIRING WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8, AT 7:30 P.M. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–Dec. 1, 2021–Nickelodeon delivers a gift-winning competition in Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, a holiday competition special hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. The hour-long special features four families as they compete in slime-filled challenges for the chance to win amazing gifts found inside the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck. Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck airs Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck brings the competition to the front yard of four families, who must compete against each other when the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck drives up with a truck-load full of amazing holiday gifts. The families put their friendships to the test as they take on three rounds of messy, holiday-themed challenges, such as the Ornament Plow, The Claw and the Snowman Shuffle, among others. After each round, one family is eliminated until only one is declared the winner and gets to take home all the gifts inside the truck.

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck is executive produced by Moira Noriega (The Voice Kids, Nailed It! Mexico). Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, Vice President, Creative Unscripted.

