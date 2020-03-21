XFL Officially Cancels Rest Of The Season

Vince McMahon’s XFL football league has officially cancelled the rest of their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck and XFL President & COO Jeffrey N. Pollack issued a joint statement this evening to officially announce that the remainder of the XFL return season has been canceled. They ended the statement by looking ahead to the 2021 season, but no details have been announced for next year as of this writing. The league, which has found success in the first 5 weeks of play this year, remains committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond.

It was announced back on March 12 that that the season was being suspended, and that all players would still be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. It was also said that XFL ticket holders would be issued refunds or credit towards future games when play is resumed. This new statement issued today makes the cancellation official.

Stay tuned for updates on the XFL moving forward. Below is the full statement issued to fans this evening: