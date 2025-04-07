Young Bucks Are Back, Title Changes At AEW Dynasty, Owen Hart Cup Updates

– The Young Bucks made a surprise return at AEW Dynasty 2025 on Sunday night, helping Jon Moxley defeat Swerve Strickland to retain the AEW World Championship.

– In other title tilts on the show, Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Championship, while Bandido defeated Chris Jericho after a restart to win the ROH World Championship.

– FTR turned heel and savagely attacked Cope after Rated-FTR came up short against The Death Riders in the AEW Trios Championship match.

– Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone and Kyle Fletcher all advanced in the Owen Hart Cup tournament with victories at Sunday night’s PPV.