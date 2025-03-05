Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson & Wife Dana Massie Announce New Travel Channel

AEW star Matt Jackson and his wife, Dana Massie, have announced the launch of their brand-new YouTube channel, “Never Not Jet Lagged,” a travel vlog dedicated to their shared passion for exploring the world.

The couple revealed that the first episode will premiere on Friday, March 7, at 11 a.m. PT. The channel will document their experiences as they visit new cultures and revisit favorite destinations, providing travel insights, showcasing local cuisine, and capturing breathtaking sights.

In a brief announcement video, Jackson and Massie emphasized that their goal is to create positive and engaging travel content, with episodes released as their schedules allow.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW television since October, having spent time working in NJPW. Their return to AEW remains uncertain at this time.

For fans interested in both wrestling and world travel, “Never Not Jet Lagged” offers a fresh look into the personal lives of one of wrestling’s most well-known duos.