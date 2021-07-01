Young Bucks Rip At Jim Ross Over Slip Up On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have changed their Twitter bio to take a friendly jab at Jim Ross for his “WWE Dynamite” botch. As noted, JR referred to AEW Dynamite as “WWE Dynamite” when wrapping up last night’s Dynamite broadcast on TNT. You can click here to hear the slip-up and read JR’s post-show statement on the error.

The Bucks changed their Twitter bio to promote next Wednesday’s title defense against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.

The bio now reads like this: “Eddie & Penta, let’s see if you can beat us next week when it counts, on WWE Dynamite.”

Below is a screenshot of The Young Bucks’ new bio-