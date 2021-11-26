Young Bucks Sign New AEW Contracts, 2022 Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes News

Here are a few AEW news items for Friday, November 26th 2021:

* According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Young Bucks have reportedly signed new contracts which will keep them with AEW through at least 2026.

* Dave Meltzer noted that 2022 Revolution PPV is rumored to be on March 6th at the Amway Arena in Orlando. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted the following about the location:

“I’ve got a good idea what the front runner is (and it’s being finalized). It’s unlikely many would guess it.”

* Cody Rhodes recently deactivated his Twitter account but it was reactivated. Rhodes announced on Instagam that the account will be controlled by the AEW Community Outreach Team moving forward.