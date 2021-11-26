Young Bucks Sign New AEW Contracts, 2022 Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes News

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here are a few AEW news items for Friday, November 26th 2021:

* According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Young Bucks have reportedly signed new contracts which will keep them with AEW through at least 2026.

* Dave Meltzer noted that 2022 Revolution PPV is rumored to be on March 6th at the Amway Arena in Orlando. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted the following about the location:

“I’ve got a good idea what the front runner is (and it’s being finalized). It’s unlikely many would guess it.”

* Cody Rhodes recently deactivated his Twitter account but it was reactivated. Rhodes announced on Instagam that the account will be controlled by the AEW Community Outreach Team moving forward.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR