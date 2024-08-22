Young Prospect’s Performance Has Left WWE Officials Very Happy

WWE is only a few weeks away from shifting NXT from the USA Network to The CW Network, and they have a lot of momentum on their side.

They’re also preparing for next Sunday’s No Mercy PLE, which will see Ethan Page defending the NXT Title against TNA’s Joe Hendry. This marks the latest crossover between the two promotions.

WWE also collaborates other companies such as Marigold and Pro Wrestling NOAH, sending some of its talents to work on overseas promotion shows. Recently, they dispatched NXT performers Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights to Japan to help with NOAH’s annual N-1 Victory event.

According to Fightful Select, WWE management are very happy with Heights’ performance and improvement throughout this time. Heights, along with Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne, is part of the No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT TV. Ivy Nile is also a member of the group.