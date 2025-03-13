YouTuber Joe Weller Expresses Interest In Pro Wrestling

YouTube megastar Joe Weller appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to talk about a number of topics, including if he would be interested to get into pro wrestling.

Weller said, “I would love to. I genuinely would love to. I had the thought of doing the Indie circuit and doing it the respected way, and documenting that. Then, hopefully one day, WWE are like, ‘F***ing hell, you’re killing it on the indie scene. Let’s get you in.’ I’d love to. I think I’d be a good heel.”

