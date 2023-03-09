Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura Challenge Kenoh & Manabu Soya At Pro Wresting NOAH Star Navigation

The AJPW vs Pro Wrestling NOAH war is heating up.

At the March 9th Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 event, the AJPW World Tag Team Champions Yuma Aoyagi and Nagoya Nomura appeared to confront Kenoh and Manabu Soya after their match. Aoyagi and Nomura challenged Kenoh and Soya to a match at AJPW Dream Power Series 2023 on March 21 at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The match was accepted by Kenoh and Soya. Kenoh and Soya have a GHC Tag Team Title match at Great Voyage 2023 on March 19th. Kenoh stated if they win the GHC Tag Team Titles, the match on March 21st at AJPW Dream Power Series will be a GHC Tag Team Title and AJPW World Tag Team Title unification bout.

Back on February 27th, Pro Wrestling NOAH star Yoshiki Inamura made an appearance at the AJPW Excite Series 2023 event and called out AJPW superstar Kento Miyahara. They will be meeting each other on March 14th at AJPW Dream Power Series 2023 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo.