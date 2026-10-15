Zach Gowen Announces Retirement From Professional Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling, bringing an end to his 24-year in-ring career.

Gowen, whose wrestling journey was recently featured on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, confirmed the news in an emotional statement shared on his official Facebook page.

Alongside photographs from the beginning and end of his career, Gowen thanked the promoters who gave him opportunities and the fans who embraced him throughout his time in the industry. “First promo pic and last promo pic! My in-ring career has come to an end. Thank you to every promoter who gave me an opportunity to wrestle. I’ve had the privilege of performing for every major company over the past 24 years. Special thank you to the fans for not rejecting me.”

Gowen reflected on the importance of professional wrestling in his life, explaining that the industry provided him with direction during a difficult period of his youth. “Pro wrestling provided a direction and outlet for a very lost kid. All I ever wanted to be was a professional wrestler and I accomplished that solely because you accepted me not as a sideshow act but as a legitimate pro wrestler. I’m deeply grateful.”

Although Gowen is remembered by many fans for his time in WWE, he identified a more recent appearance for AEW as the highlight of his career.

Gowen explained that being able to wrestle in front of his wife, children and parents was particularly meaningful after overcoming personal struggles, including drug addiction, and rebuilding his life. “The best moment of my career was wrestling for AEW in front of my wife, kids, and parents. That was the cherry on top after burning my career to the ground as a result of my crippling drug addiction then having the opportunity to not only rebuild my life but my passion then sharing that with the world while enjoying every second of it.”

The former WWE star concluded his retirement announcement by expressing gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career and personal recovery. “My victories are not the result of my talents but ultimately the result of God working through others allowing them to pour into and invest in me. I am the luckiest guy in the world.”

Gowen’s retirement marks the conclusion of a wrestling career spanning more than two decades, during which he overcame significant obstacles to fulfill his childhood ambition of becoming a professional wrestler.