Zachary Wentz Wins Ultimate X To Capture TNA X-Division Title At Emergence

Zachary Wentz will head into the WWE NXT premium live event this weekend with TNA Wrestling gold around his waist.

The Rascalz member defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Riley Osborne, Hammerstone, Jason Hotch and Laredo Kid in the returning Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence 2024 in Louisville, KY. on August 30 to capture the TNA X-Division Championship.

With the win, Wentz heads into his battle with Wes Lee at the WWE NXT No Merch 2024 show on September 1 in Denver, CO. with the TNA X-Division title.

