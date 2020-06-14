Zack Ryder – AEW Rumor, Hangman Page Questions AEW Booking Decision

– Hangman Adam Page questioned the logic in himself and Kenny Omega defending the AEW tag team titles against the Natural Nightmares who are not the #1 contenders. AEW President Tony Khan issued a response to Page:

You’re defending v. the #2 contenders the undefeated Natural Nightmares on Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, & then the winners, the champs, will defend at Fyter Fest v. the #1 contenders, the winners of Best Friends v. @IAmJericho/@sammyguevara. Lots of great tag teams, good luck — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2020

– Former WWE star Zack Ryder, who is rumored to be joining AEW once his WWE non-compete clause expires, quote tweeted a short video clip on Twitter from the band Downstait using his “Alwayz Ready” phrase. Downstait recorded the theme song for Cody Rhodes who is close friends with Ryder.