Zack Ryder – AEW Rumor, Hangman Page Questions AEW Booking Decision

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Hangman Adam Page questioned the logic in himself and Kenny Omega defending the AEW tag team titles against the Natural Nightmares who are not the #1 contenders. AEW President Tony Khan issued a response to Page:

– Former WWE star Zack Ryder, who is rumored to be joining AEW once his WWE non-compete clause expires, quote tweeted a short video clip on Twitter from the band Downstait using his “Alwayz Ready” phrase. Downstait recorded the theme song for Cody Rhodes who is close friends with Ryder.

