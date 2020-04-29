Zack Ryder Bringing Back The Internet Championship?

It looks like the former Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) is bringing back his Internet Title. We noted before how Ryder, who was released from WWE on April 15, recently filed to trademark the name “Internet Champion” for his own use. Now it looks like he is bringing back a variation of the title he made famous back in 2011 on his “Z! True Long Island Story” YouTube show.

As seen in the tweet below, Ryder posted a teaser for the title and tagged Wildcat Belts, a popular pro wrestling belt maker.

“The reigning…defending……#AlwayzReady #NotThere @wildcatbelts,” Ryder wrote.

There’s no word yet on what Ryder has planned for his post-WWE career, but his non-compete clause will expire on July 15. Stay tuned for updates on Ryder. You can see his full tweet below: