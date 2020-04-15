Zack Ryder Comments On His WWE Release

Zack Ryder issued the following statement regarding his departure from WWE:

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI

— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020