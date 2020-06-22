Zack Ryder Files New Trademarks For Major Wrestling Federation

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) recently filed several new trademarks for his and Brian Myers’ “Major Wrestling Figures Podcast”. Cardona filed trademarks for “Major Wrestling Federation” and “MWF” on June 15th.

The trademarks are listed the following:

* Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

* Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.