Zack Ryder & Rusev Comment On Finding Out About WWE Departures

Rusev and Zack Ryder were among the WWE Superstars released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide budget cuts brought on by COVID-19. It was revealed back when the releases were being made, by Drake Maverick, that talents getting cut were receiving phone calls from WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano that day. This wasn’t the first time that WWE did a round of releases by having Carrano make the calls. At least two of those released WWE talents received text messages, telling them to call someone at WWE HQ, possibly Carrano. We don’t know if Carrano tried calling them first and couldn’t get in touch, so he sent the text message, or if he sent the text before trying to make contact over the phone. Ryder and Rusev both revealed on Twitter today that they received texts to call the office.

A fan on Twitter today asked Rusev, “Yo Rusev come on man how u get fired”

Rusev sarcastically responded, “By receiving a text to call the office.”

“Haha you too?,” Ryder wrote back.

Rusev then responded with, “Whoever have a job step forward. Miro and Matt where are y’all going!”

Ryder and Rusev will be able to sign with any company they want after July 15 when their WWE 90-day non-compete clauses expire. There’s no word yet on what they have planned for their post-WWE futures, but we will keep you updated.

