Zack Ryder Trademarks New Name/Phrase

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) filed to trademark the “Major Player” name on Thursday, May 21. Ryder included the following use descriptions with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20200520. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200520”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”