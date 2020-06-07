Zack Ryder Upset With WWE Over Request

During a recent edition of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Zack Ryder revealed that WWE wanted to use his pool for the Otis and Mandy Rose segment that aired recently. However, the company asked his fiancee Chelsea Green instead of him:

“I’m sitting by the pool with Chelsea, and she has a weird look on her face. She’s checking her phone, and I’m like, ‘Babe, what’s up?’ She’s like, ‘Uh, someone from WWE asked me if Otis, Mandy Rose, and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for Smackdown.’ I was shaking in anger. Shaking in anger. You fired me, but you want to use my pool? I had a tweet sent, and I say this sometimes, ‘Don’t press send.’ [Laughs] It was a ‘Don’t press send’ tweet. I was just very, like, ‘You fired me, but you want to use my pool a couple weeks later?’ … I was pissed. The fact is they didn’t even ask me, they asked her!”

Ryder didn’t send the tweet and WWE ended up finding another pool to use for the segment.