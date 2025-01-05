Zack Sabre Jr. Confident In Bryan Danielson’s Return To Wrestling

Top NJPW star spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics, including how he believes Bryan Danielson will be back in the ring if he’s physically able to compete.

Sabre Jr. said, “I feel very fortunate to have been able to wrestle Bryan twice in, for now, his retirement period, but I expect that he will be back. If he’s physically capable of wrestling, I’m certain he’ll be back. But I’ll certainly be waiting for the decider. But to be able to wrestle Bryan in both America and Japan in close proximity was very important to me. I would never have presumed to be able to have that match on an American pay-per-view either. So, I think it’s a testament to professional wrestling fans as well as to how open-minded they are for it to have been received the way that it was.”

On his hope that Danielson does return:

“I’ve not tapped him out yet. He graciously said that I was the best technical wrestler in the world, but I don’t know if I can take that mantle until I’ve beaten the best submission artist. So, yeah, get your ass back, Bryan. I’ve been aiming to be the best technical wrestler in the world my whole career. I wasn’t hoping that it would come with attempted murder. So, yeah, it would have been somewhat more enjoyable if he was still alive. But I think he’s OK. Likewise, I would have loved to defend the title against Bryan. I mean, I plan on being the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the foreseeable future. So, we’ll obviously have to see. But I guess there’s some melancholic symbolism of people attempting to murder Bryan while I win my first championship.”