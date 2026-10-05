Zayda Steel On What It Means To Be AEW’s First Arabian Women’s Wrestler

AEW/ROH star Zayda Steel spoke with MuscleMan Malcom about various topics, including her significance as the company’s first Arabian women’s wrestler.

Steel said, “It means a lot. I mean, I say all the time: representation matters. A lot of people might look at me and think I’m some white, blonde girl, right? I’m not. I’m from Morocco. Both my parents are from Morocco, I’m Arab. My family’s Muslim. Like, what you see is what you don’t get, actually because I’m not what I look like, and I try to say as much as possible. Because maybe there’s a little Arab girl out there that’s like, ‘Wow, Zayda’s champion, maybe I can be champion one day.’ Because I’m going be honest: I didn’t really get that growing up. There wasn’t much representation on the woman’s side. Shout out to Leyla and Aliyah, and Jinny, but there really wasn’t many Arab girls or Middle Eastern girls out there. So I want to make it just to show them that they can.”

On what title she most wants to win right now:

“The TBS belt, actually. You want to know why? Because Maya — well, she is my bestie. But like, you know when you’re competitive with your friends? She got that Mercedes match first. She’s won gold first. So you know what, Maya? I’m right behind you. So, I’m coming for that TBS belt just like you did. But I love you, I love you. I just can’t let you have that over me, you know?”

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