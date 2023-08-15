Zayda Steel vs. Tiara James Set For MLW Fury Road 2023

Zayda Steel will be making her Major League Wrestling debut next month.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced the debuting Steel will be taking on Tiara James at their MLW Fury Road 2023 show at 2300 Arena In Philadelphia, PA. on Sunday, September 3.

Check out the complete announcement courtesy of MLW.com below.

Tiara James vs. debuting Zayda Steel signed

Bout added to Fusion TV tapings portion of event



MLW today announced Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.



The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.



The women’s featherweight division continues to expand its roster, with Zayda Steel being the latest addition. 19-year-old Steel has impressed league scouts with her bouts in the Mid-Atlantic circuit.



Known to run her mouth at opponents (and just about anyone in her way), some would say Zayda Steel is perhaps “too confident”… and she’ll need that confidence when she collides with Tiara James.



Fresh off of being highlighted in the 2023 Open Draft, Tiara James looks to stamp her place in the division with a statement victory September 3.



Generating buzz in her recent MLW matches, Tiara looks to keep the momentum and climb the rankings. In order to do so she’ll have to stomp out a hungry newcomer in Zayda Steel, a newcomer willing to do just about anything for the win.



Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.