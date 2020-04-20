Zelina Talks About What Attracted Her To Aleister Black

Aleister Black and his wife Zelina Vega did a Q&A video and Vega talked about what attracted her to Black:

“The initial thing was like seeing you wrestle obviously. I was like, ‘oh wow, who’s that?’”

“Obviously, when I got to know you — I mean, obviously it was that physical attraction but then when I got to know you as a person and I found out how cool you were and how funny you were and sweet you were and then how much we had in common in video games and nerdy stuff. That’s what it was like.”

During the Q&A, Black was asked how long he plans to work for WWE:

“I always find these questions difficult to answer. Same thing with the action figure thing. It was a goal, but I just try not to flip out over them too much, because I hope that there’s like so much to come. I feel if I react a certain way it might be taken the wrong way. It was still cool. Questions like that I feel like are very important to me at the end stages of my career. Hopefully, I have another five to ten years left of being in WWE.”