Zelina Vega Addresses Her In-Ring Status With WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on her in-ring status with WWE:

“Wrestling is my first love, and I’ll never grow out of that, it’s something that I won’t feel fulfilled unless I get that run, because I truly feel that for me, as a singles competitor, that’s going to be a whole other level. Right now, people are seeing me, my job is to put the other guys over, my job is to make sure my associates, my clients are in the right spot at the right time, making sure I’m talking them up, but when I bring it to myself, I don’t think people are going to be ready for that just yet, and that’s something that I want to be, when it’s going to happen, there is going to be no stopping me there.”